Trexquant Investment LP Takes $280,000 Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 21,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $274.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.