Trexquant Investment LP Takes $338,000 Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 78,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

