Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 148,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 126,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,181.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky bought 14,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,792 shares of company stock valued at $223,397 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

