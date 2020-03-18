Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Watford as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Watford by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Watford in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watford in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WTRE traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.64.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.
In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Insiders purchased 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $333,269 in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Watford Profile
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
