Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Watford as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Watford by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Watford in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watford in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRE traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.64.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. Insiders purchased 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $333,269 in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

