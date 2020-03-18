Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,118 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 292,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2,205.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 62,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,491. The stock has a market cap of $656.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

