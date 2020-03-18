Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

In other news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,075.60.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

