TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUWOY. Citigroup lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 40,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

