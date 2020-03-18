Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 40.5% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $3,852.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

