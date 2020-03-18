Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 2864010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

