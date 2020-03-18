Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Urban Edge Properties worth $40,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 167,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,022.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 113,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

