Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verra Mobility traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 103943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

