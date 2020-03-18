Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $170,038.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00003323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.02174079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.03384668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00637243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00683393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00084872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00528685 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,921,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, QBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, YoBit, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

