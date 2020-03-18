Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 717,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 862,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 778,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Nomura decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 3,263,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,786. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

