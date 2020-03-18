Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,939 National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.