Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $65,000 Investment in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of GAP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of GAP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 11,501,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,057. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.