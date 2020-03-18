Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $13.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

