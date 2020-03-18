Viad (NYSE:VVI) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.59–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.4 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

VVI stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $606.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.95. Viad has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In related news, insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

