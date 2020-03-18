VIBE (VIBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,512.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. VIBE has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $21,512.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 49.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.02216173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193291 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035243 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

