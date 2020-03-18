Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56,471 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 274.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teleflex worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

TFX traded down $15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.34. 241,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $250.08 and a 1 year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

