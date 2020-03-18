VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of VINCI S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 368,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,787. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

