Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

VONOY remained flat at $$27.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.19. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

