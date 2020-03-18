Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IAE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

