Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

