Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 1,135,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

