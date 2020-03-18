Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 23,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.