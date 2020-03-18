Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IID traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

