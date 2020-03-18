Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years.

IRR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 17,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,271. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

