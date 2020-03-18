Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,806,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,915,384 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,298,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $12.58 on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

