Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

3/2/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/27/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

1/27/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

1/27/2020 – Genco Shipping & Trading was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 19,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading Limited alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.48%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.