Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
About Western Forest Products
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.