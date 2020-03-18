Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

