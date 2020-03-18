WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNBLF. Goldman Sachs Group cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded down $20.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.91. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

