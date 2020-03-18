Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 1,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

