Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.72. Wirecard has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $183.50.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

