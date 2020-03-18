WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of WTKWY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 55,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

