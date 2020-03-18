WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of WTKWY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 55,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

