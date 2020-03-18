YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 22,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,480. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

