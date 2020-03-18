YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 22,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,480. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

