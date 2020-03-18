ZPER (ZPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $858,498.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004357 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00038908 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00364311 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001059 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017842 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002854 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

