Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURVY. Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 251,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

