-$0.01 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. Stratasys reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stratasys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 1,664,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,695. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $908.07 million, a P/E ratio of -85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

