$0.01 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 119,690 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Titan Machinery by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 257,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,258. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.41.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

