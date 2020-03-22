-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IMV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of IMV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

IMV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.