$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Avid Technology also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,576.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 525,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

