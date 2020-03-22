-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Nlight reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 623,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. Nlight has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,405 shares of company stock worth $319,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nlight during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nlight by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nlight by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 24.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

