$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,977. The company has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

