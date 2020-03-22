$0.27 EPS Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

COLD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,869. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

