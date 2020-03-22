$0.36 EPS Expected for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Centurylink posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after acquiring an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after acquiring an additional 857,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 21,129,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,936,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

