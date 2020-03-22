$0.40 EPS Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.31. First Horizon National reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

