-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Guess? posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:GES traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,131,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,722. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guess? by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,220,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

