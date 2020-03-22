$0.75 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 896,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,361. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

