0x (ZRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.19 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Zebpay, OTCBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). 0x has a market cap of $94.74 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.02639545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00193176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Zebpay, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, Liqui, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Coinone, DDEX, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, BitMart, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Huobi, Crex24, Bitbns, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Binance, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, IDEX, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, WazirX, Independent Reserve, FCoin, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Iquant, ABCC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.