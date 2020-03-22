$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

